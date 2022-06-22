English School salutes Prince Edward

The English School students and faculty warmly welcomed Prince Edward to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Earl was received by Headmaster David Lambon and the Board of Management.

The Nicosia school was founded in 1900 and is the oldest of its kind outside the United Kingdom.

“This unique status was on full display during the Earl’s visit, also reflecting the school’s longstanding tradition of royal visits and its broader linkage to the United Kingdom, dating back to Princess Mary’s visit in 1936”.

Another historical milestone in the school’s history was Prince Philip’s visit in 1993, who also awarded that year’s prestigious Duke of Edinburgh Award to students.

The English School has a long and distinguished history with the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

It is the oldest Independent Award Centre in the world, counting an astonishing 700 student participants this academic year alone.

Headmaster David Lambon underscored the school’s established and multifaceted connection to the UK, alongside its excellent relations with the British High Commission.

“We were delighted to welcome Prince Edward to our school, further expanding our longstanding relations.

“Since our founding in 1900, we have enjoyed close links with the UK through the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Scheme and many generations of students attending UK universities.

“There are many changes in the world at present; however, the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Scheme remains a constant avenue for student development, and we were delighted to welcome the Earl of Wessex to meet recipients”.

During Tuesday’s visit, the Earl of Wessex also toured the institution’s grounds.

He was presented with a commemorative photo album, replete with archival highlights of the school’s rich 120-year history, including photos from previous royal visits by Princess Mary and Prince Philip.

Royal couple Prince Edward and Sophie are on a three-day visit to highlight UK-Cyprus relations.

They also visited troops stationed at British bases on the island and those serving in the UK contingent of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus.