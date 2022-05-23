Eni-Total begin new drill off Cyprus

336 views
1 min read

The Italian-French consortium Eni-Total has commenced new exploratory drilling for natural gas at Cronos-1 within Block 6 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, the Energy Ministry announced.

The ministry said the Tungsten Explorer drillship arrived Monday and began work for the consortium with a hydrocarbon exploration license for Block 6.

Test drilling will be monitored continuously by the Energy Ministry.

Eni and Total return to Cyprus water after more than a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic

After this drilling, the French-Italian consortium, this year, will most likely carry out a second in another area where they have seismic data.

For the Calypso deposit, the results of the research drilling carried out in 2018 showed reserves initially estimated at 5-8 trillion cubic feet.

Eni-Total – the biggest player in Cyprus’ EEZ — is licensed to prospect for hydrocarbons in seven of 13 blocks off Cyprus.

ExxonMobil-Qatar Energy is also expected to continue seismic research in the summer, most probably June, in block 5 of Cyprus’ EEZ and probably in some parts of block 10.

Cyprus’ untapped wealth has become a more attractive prospect as the EU strives to end energy dependency on Russian natural gas.

The Eni-Total venture has resumed work on Block 6 to get a better picture of the Calypso deposit.

Utilising Egypt’s existing terminals and a new LNG plant in Cyprus is seen as the fastest and most flexible way to export Israeli gas to Southeastern Europe.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Energy