President proud of Cyprus shipping performance

President Nicos Anastasiades said he could not be prouder of Cyprus shipping’s contribution to the economy in such a challenging year, with an everchanging pandemic landscape of rules and regulations.

“It has never been clearer how much Shipping contributes to this country,” Anastasiades told the Cyprus Shipping Chamber’s 33rd Annual General Meeting.

According to Anastasiades, the contribution of shipping to the economy remains very significant.

“The Government of Cyprus is well aware that through Shipping, Cyprus has distinguished itself by achieving remarkable international ranking and recognition far beyond its size and boundaries.”

He said the Cyprus Shipping Chamber has successfully served shipping since 1989. It should feel proud of setting up a professional organisation with active involvement in the formulation of government maritime policy and its contribution to the growth of the Cyprus ship registry.

Anastasiades said the election of Chamber President Themis Papadopoulos as Vice President of the International Chamber of Shipping and former president Philippos Philis as the first Cypriot Shipowner to be elected to the European Community Shipowners’ Association “clearly demonstrates the international recognition the Chamber enjoys amongst its peers.”

He assured that implementing the Shipping national strategy is a top priority of the government. Especially the creation of ‘One- Stop Shipping-Centre’ at the Shipping Deputy Ministry.

“Our ambition is to be a step ahead of the competition at any time, both as an international registry and as a base for international shipping operations.”

House speaker Annita Demetriou said: “Shipping is a solid foundation on which the Cypriot economy has been historically built…this is only natural due to Cyprus’s geographic position at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa.”

She said international developments had accentuated the need to ensure a strong and stable shipping environment in the Eastern Mediterranean, where commerce and transit are inherent and ever-increasing.

“Cyprus is also an essential pillar of cooperation with neighbouring countries, in the context of the tripartite cooperation mechanisms that Cyprus and Greece have established with countries of the region.”

“These developments provide further incentives for growth to our maritime sector.”

Cyprus has one of the largest commercial fleets worldwide, while Limassol is considered the largest third-party ship management centre in the European Union.

“These achievements result from the hard work of businesses and companies engaged in shipping and the continuously growing services sector in Cyprus.

“Shipping has a great contribution to our national economy and is an important revenue source for our country.

“This acquired momentum must be preserved and enhanced, and I remain confident in the determination of all those involved to entrench further Cyprus’ role as a global player in shipping,” said Demetriou.