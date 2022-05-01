Polis highway works to start in July

Work on the Paphos-Polis highway is expected to start in July, a project that has been neglected for decades, which will help improve road safety and raise awareness about the area, helping in its tourism and economic development.

Other infrastructure projects in the area will also get underway, despite the challenges of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including bicycle paths, a new bus depot, improved pedestrian access and protection of the coastline.

Cyprus Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said in his address to the annual fish festival in Latchi that construction work on the first phase of the 31 km Paphos to Polis Chrysochous motorway will cost €86.8 mln.

The highway is “a very important development project promoted by the Government, which for decades was a demand of the local community. Its completion is expected to solve ongoing serious road safety problems and give a new character to the area,” Karousos said in his speech.

“It is a fact that the lack of a road network was a deterrent for the upgrade of the Polis Chrysochous area and was a setback in the interest for investments, hindering the development of the area.”

Other work on infrastructure includes the upgrade of Latchi harbour with additional berths for boats, part of a wider study to issue construction tenders. The project, estimated to cost €45 mln will include marine works, new quays and breakwaters.

Polis Chrysochous will get a new bus terminal “very soon” that will cost €59,000, while next on the agenda are improved road works, pavements an raised pedestrian walkways near the Latchi stores (“apothikes”) with a budget of €155,000.

A new cycle path will cost €1.17 mln, some €71,000 will be spent to protect the coastal walkways from marine erosion, while €40,000 will be saved from timely maintenance work.

A further €700,000 has been earmarked for the protection and promotion of archaeological sites.

