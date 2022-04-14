/

Cyprus Airways to launch Larnaca-Jeddah flights

Cyprus Airways announced it would operate flights to Jeddah from Larnaca starting on 28 May with two weekly flights, every Wednesday and Saturday.

In addition to Jeddah, Cyprus Airways’ summer schedule includes flights to Athens,  Thessaloniki, Preveza, Skiathos, Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini, Heraklion, Cairo, Tel Aviv and Beirut.

Simon Camilleri, CEO of Cyprus Airways, said: “We are absolutely delighted to add Jeddah to our network.

“We believe that the beautiful island of Cyprus will be a popular destination for the Saudi Arabians.

“Cyprus offers visitors a wonderful holiday destination, full of unforgettable experiences, cultural attractions, beautiful beaches, picturesque villages, nature trails and excellent Mediterranean cuisine.”

Customers can book their flights through cyprusairways.com, the call centre (toll-free on 8000 8111 or international on +357 24000053), or their travel agent.

Flight Schedule 28 May – 10 September 2022

Flight No. Days Origin Destination Departure* Arrival *
CY 160 Wednesday

Saturday

 Larnaca Jeddah 20:50 23:40
CY 161 Wednesday

Saturday

 Jeddah Larnaca 17:00 19:50

*Local times

Having built and developed all the necessary infrastructure for a safe and reliable airline, the company’s long-term goals include promoting the island as a prime holiday and business destination, increasing inbound tourism, and broadening the horizon for local travellers.

The airline operates a 12-destination network to Athens, Thessaloniki, Preveza, Skiathos, Mykonos, Rhodes, Santorini, Heraklion, Cairo, Tel Aviv, Jeddah and Beirut.

“Our new vision for Cyprus Airways is connecting global travellers,” said Camilleri.

All Cyprus Airways flights operate on Airbus A319 aircraft, with a capacity of 144 Economy Class seats and Airbus A320 aircraft, with 180 Economy Class seats.

 

