COVID19: Colombia back on Green list

Colombia returns to the green category on Cyprus’ amended safe travel list based on COVID-19 risk, joining a select band of five countries.
Colombia is the only South American country in the island’s safe green category, while all EU countries remain in the red.
Cyprus has lifted all travel restrictions for the fully jabbed while classifying countries according to their COVID risk, with rules applicable to passengers without a vaccination or recovery record.
There are now six countries in Cyprus’ safest category, as Colombia joins Armenia, Qatar, Rwanda, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
New changes come into effect on Thursday, April 7.
Cyprus uses a three-coloured system (green, red, grey), with only unvaccinated passengers subjected to compulsory testing and restrictions according to their country of origin.
Unvaccinated travellers from countries slotted into the green category must take a PCR test within 72 hours or a rapid antigen test 24 hours before departure.
Red category passengers must abide by the same testing rules as green category countries but take a PCR test upon arrival at the airport. Again, the passenger bears the cost.
Unvaccinated passengers, or those without a recovery certificate, over the age of six arriving from grey countries must carry a negative test, take a PCR upon arrival, and go into self-isolation for ten days or seven provided they test negative with a PCR test.
All arrivals are still required to complete the CyprusFlightPass within 48 hours before their flight and comply with random coronavirus tests at the airports.
Green
- Third Countries: Armenia, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia
Red
- European Union member states: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Denmark, Greece, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Czech Republic, Finland
- Small states: Andorra, Monaco, Vatican City, San Marino
- Schengen members: Switzerland, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway
- Third countries: Egypt, Argentina, Australia, Georgia, United States of America, United Kingdom, Japan, Indonesia, Jordan, Israel, Canada, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Kuwait, Belarus, Lebanon, Bahrain, New Zealand, South Korea, Oman, Ukraine, Uruguay, Peru, Russia, Serbia, Chile