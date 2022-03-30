Cypriot doctors in Romania for Ukrainian refugees

A group of Cypriot doctors and nurses are in the Romanian border town of Siret to volunteer their services for the healthcare of Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn country.

The group of Volunteer Doctors Cyprus arranged a humanitarian mission in cooperation with Médecins du Monde, Greece.

On Tuesday, the group arrived at the northern city of Rădăuți, near Siret.

CNA photographer Katia Christodoulou, accompanying the group, said the doctors would initially focus on providing healthcare for children.

A mobile unit will be deployed in refugee camps this week and maybe redeployed in other areas, hosting Ukrainian refugees.

Head of Mission Dr George Makrygiannis said the group addresses humanitarian situations arising from war or natural disasters.

In this case, a group of six is departing for the Romania-Ukraine border area to provide healthcare treatment to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

He said they would remain there for a week to man the mobile unit belonging to the Médecins du Monde Greece.

Other members comprising the mission are Dr Christos Neokleous, Dr Katerina Sialou, and nurses Constantina Rousia and Philio Korfiotou.

