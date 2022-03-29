CUT maritime course in Larnaca from September

The Cyprus University of Technology is launching the first of a series of post-graduate courses in Larnaca in September, with a Master’s MSc degree in Maritime and Finance.

CUT Rector Panayiotis Zafeiris and the town’s mayor, Andreas Vyras, announced on Tuesday: “This is the next step in our existing cooperation”, and the aim is to seek ways to offer CUT degree courses available in Limassol to Larnaca as well.

Prof. Zafeiris said the maritime course would be taught at the former Larnaca Club premises, converted into the Municipal Innovations and Culture Centre.

This is next door to the Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute (CMMI), an EU-funded research project launched by the municipality in 2020.

The rector said there is “mutual interest” to expand post-graduate courses to Larnaca, research and lifelong learning programmes, and create future CUT academic courses in the town.

He added the university and the town hall are already working to secure scholarships for the MSc in Maritime and Finance and have established a joint working group to promote common actions, seminars, lectures and workshops.

“These will be short offerings aimed at cutting edge and professional interest, and longer-term plans to develop research and other programmes in Larnaca, including a study to establish an academic institution.”

 

