Cyprus dispatched 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Cyprus has sent 150 tonnes of humanitarian aid to war-ravaged Ukraine, as a demonstration of “tangible solidarity” to the Ukrainian people, the Foreign Ministry said.

The humanitarian aid was transported via cargo ship to Thessaloniki and then to Poland where the European Union has established a logistics hub of the Union Civil Protection Mechanism in cooperation with the Polish authorities.

The first tranche includes 80 tonnes of food supplies (infant milk and food, flour, long-life food), shelter equipment (sleeping bags, tents, blankets, biological toilets), 13 tonnes of medical supplies and medicines, 5000 pairs of shoes, 22500 litres of bottled water, electricity generator, personal hygiene kits and other civil protection and first aid equipment.

“The volume of humanitarian aid that has been gathered mainly through the individual contributions of citizens, is a tangible demonstration of solidarity by Cyprus to the Ukrainian people.

“Part of the aid package has been offered or acquired through the initiative of the different services of the Government”, the ministry said.

It is the largest aid package Cyprus has sent to a country outside the EU.

Collection of food and cash donations continue.

