COVID19: One death as new cases dropping

Cyprus reported one coronavirus death on Monday, as infection rates seemed to improve with daily cases remaining under the 2,000 marker for the third day, dropping to 1,584.

Hospitalisations remained unchanged at 129, of whom 27 are critical.

The Health Ministry said in its Covid bulletin that the latest victim was a 67 man, raising the March death toll to 14 and the national figure to 878, two years into the pandemic.

January was the deadliest month on record with 100, followed by 91 in February, overtaking the previous record of 80 last August.

Intubated patients decreased to 11, while 56% of hospitalised COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated.

Some 21 patients are still considered post-Covid, having recovered from the virus, but remain intubated and in a serious state.

The total number of SARS-CoV-2 infections since March 2020 has risen to 334,822.

A total of 46,066 PCR and rapid tests were conducted during the past 24 hours, 14,000 fewer from the previous day.

A rapid decrease in the number of tests, as well as new cases from 1,730 to 1,584 propelled the benchmark ‘positivity rate’ from 2.24% to 3.44%, more than triple the safe marker of 1%.

Having peaked at 5,457 on January 4, driven by a spike in the Omicron variant, new cases remained below 2,500 in recent weeks.

Of the new infections, 70 were identified through contact tracing linked to earlier infections.

All 79 tests in care homes were negative for the Covid virus, one only one person tested positive from 1,859 tests in restricted institutions.

