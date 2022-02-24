Another dam overflows as capacity reaches 85%

The Ayia Marina dam in Polis Chrysochous became the seventh Cyprus dam to overflow this winter, as total reservoir capacity reaches 85%.

Ayia Marina, the island’s smallest dam with a capacity of 298,000 cubic metres, was the third out of four dams in Chrysochous to overflow.

The dam had last overflowed in January 2020.

Currently, the only local dam in Evretou, with a capacity of 20.48 million cubic metres, has yet to overflow. The dam is currently at 85% of its capacity.

The reservoir holds water flowing from the Xeros river, is only 2.5 to 3 km from the sea, and is responsible for providing water for 1,500 acres of agricultural land.

In the broader region of Paphos, Cyprus’ second largest dam, Asprokremmos, overflowed for the eighth time since built in 1982, at the beginning of February.

Water reserves are higher than this time last year, which will help Cyprus deal with a cycle of dry years.

According to Water Development Department data, Cyprus dams are at 84.8% capacity, above the 76.6% level on the same day last year.

Cyprus has 19 dams, with a total capacity of 246.6 mcm.

Meanwhile, Cyprus was set for more rain in the coming days, as the Met Office said a low-pressure weather system is affecting the island, bringing isolated thunderstorms on Thursday.

There is also the possibility of hail in some areas.

The low-pressure weather system will affect the island until Saturday with rain and thunderstorms.

Cyprus reservoirs are also expected to see more incoming water as the snow on the Troodos mountains begins to melt with the rising temperatures.

The height of snow at Troodos square on Thursday was 47 centimetres.