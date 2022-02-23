/

Cyprus opposes annexation in Ukraine

Cyprus opposes any move by Russia in Ukraine that recognises secession, but there is no invasion yet, said Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides at the extraordinary Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Paris.

Asked to comment on the situation in Ukraine, Kasoulides said that although at the moment it is not an invasion but a recognition of secession, Nicosia’s position “is linked to the case of Cyprus and derives precisely from it.”

“There is a question of secession.

“We are opposed to secession and the recognition of secession.”

He said Cyprus supports the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine and opposes the annexation of part of another country.

Asked what measures the EU is preparing against Russia, Kasoulides said there might be “a first package of restrictive measures related to events”.

“There could be a follow-up if there is further deterioration with an invasion in the country”.

Cyprus supports diplomacy as the “only way to resolve the crisis” and the diplomatic efforts of France and Germany.

President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia recognises two eastern Ukrainian breakaway regions and ordered troops to the area.

Moscow on Monday recognised the independence of the rebel-held Donetsk and Lugansk regions of Ukraine and instructed the defence ministry to assume “the function of peacekeeping” in the separatist-held regions.

