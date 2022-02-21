President heads large delegation to Dubai

President, Nicos Anastasiades, travels on Monday to Dubai, heading a large delegation to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He will also visit the Cyprus kiosk at EXPO 2020, one of the largest exhibitions in the world.

A business forum takes place on February 24, in the presence of Anastasiades, who will address it.

He will also address an event at the Cyprus kiosk for the celebrations of Cyprus national day.

The Cypriot delegation comprises the Ministers of Finance, Energy, Transport and Agriculture, the Deputy Ministers of Innovation, Shipping and Tourism and entrepreneurs.

A series of bilateral meetings with UAE officials will occur during the visit.

EXPO 2020, launched October 1 202,1 ends March 31.

The main theme of this year’s expo is “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, to set up a global platform for agreements and international cooperation.

The expo attracts 25 million visitors with 192 participating countries.

A hologram of Goddess Aphrodite welcomes visitors to Cyprus’ kiosk, evoking the island’s beauties, history, and culture.

Cyprus` participation is considered a world-class opportunity to promote the rich culture and civilization of the island the many tourist opportunities it offers.

It also promotes the country as an educational and science destination with opportunities for research and innovation and an investment hub.

