COVID19: Pandemic death toll revised upward to 776

The Health Ministry on Friday announced that it has revised data on deaths from COVID-19 in Cyprus, reporting an additional 14 deaths over the past year, which raised the total since 2020 to 776 from 762.

The 14 additional deaths confirmed on Friday were eight men and six women aged 57 to 91.

They died between January 2021 and February 2022.

With the new deaths, the January total – the worst on record – is now even grimmer with 99 victims from the previous 95.

Meanwhile, February’s 27 deaths have been pushed up to 30, all within the first 10 days of the month.

With the latest additions, the COVID-19 death toll now stands at 776 and not 762, as announced on Thursday.

The ministry clarified the new deaths were added following systematic checks of the COVID data by the Health Monitoring Unit.

Of the 776 deaths, 486 (62.6%) were men, and 290 (37.4%) were women; the median age was 76.3 years.

The Health Ministry said it updates its database regularly to deliver more accurate epidemiological surveillance data.

