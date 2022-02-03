/

Heavy thunderstorms alert

Local thunderstorms, lightning and hailstones caused power cuts in Limassol and Paphos villages as an alert said bad weather would continue until Friday.

Troodos, Paphos and Nicosia saw hail, while the rest of the island was hit periodically by heavy thunderstorms and strong winds.

As a result, the Met Office issued a yellow warning for heavy storms until Friday afternoon.

Villages in western Limassol and Paphos were experiencing power outages during the stormy weather.

At time rainfall is expected to range between 35 and 50 mm per hour, causing some flash flooding and dangerous driving conditions.

Cyprus is affected by a low-pressure system which will recede by Friday afternoon.

Thursday night temperatures will drop to 5 degrees Celsius inland, about 8°C on the coast and zero in the higher mountains, where frost and more snow is expected.

Cyprus will experience more fridge-like temperatures over the coming days, as temperatures will remain lower than the average 15°C for the season.

More rain and isolated thunderstorms and snowfall in the higher mountains is expected on Friday.

Maximum temperatures will rise to 13°C inland and on the coast, while the temperature will be around 6 degrees in the higher mountains.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Saturday and Sunday, but the Met Office expects more rain and isolated thunder and snow on the highest Troodos peaks.

Snow levels in Troodos Square on Thursday was 72 cm.

