Resumption of Cyprus talks, envoy post discussed

Attempts to resume negotiations for a Cyprus settlement and the need to appoint a United Nations envoy were discussed at Tuesday’s meeting between President Nicos Anastasiades and the head of the UN Peacekeeping Force, Colin Stewart.

“Participants discussed the effort made by the United Nations to resume the negotiation process and the need to appoint an envoy with a specific mandate to create the appropriate conditions,” said government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos.

Confidence Building Measures proposed by the President in December 2020 were addressed again to help create the necessary conditions for the resumption of UN-backed talks dormant for five years.

Practical issues concerning the fulfilment of the Peacekeeping Force’s mission in Cyprus were also discussed.

Anastasiades expressed satisfaction over the content of a resolution adopted by the Security Council on renewing UNFICYP’s mandate.

Stewart told the president during their meeting that the Security Council is very supportive of confidence building measures.

“I told him that the Security Council is very supportive of measures that can bring the two sides together and can increase inter-communal contact.

“I have had the pleasure of working with the representatives of the two leaders and the technical committees, that are actually doing very important and very good work that impacts people`s lives, as we have seen recently on COVID.

“There is a lot that can be done to build conditions conducive to a settlement, even as we at the same time try to find the way for a settlement.”

Stewart said he would not convey any message to Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar during their meeting Tuesday.

He said Tatar was aware of the president`s proposals, and the United Nations welcomes any CBMs that contribute to more bicommunal cooperation.

On appointing the UN Secretary General’s envoy, he said there is no agreement between the sides on the terms of their mandate.