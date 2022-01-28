UNFICYP mandate for another six months

The Security Council of the United Nations has renewed the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) mandate for six months, until July 31, 2022.

It adopted the resolution unanimously on Thursday during a meeting chaired by Norway’s permanent representative, ambassador Mona Juul.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2618, the council called on the Cypriot leaders and all involved parties to refrain from any actions and rhetoric that might damage the settlement process and raise tensions on the island.

It also expressed concern over tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and underlined that disputes should be resolved peacefully according to applicable international law.

Before the Security Council’s meeting, Cyprus’ permanent representative to the UN, ambassador Andreas Hadjichrysanthou handed the Security Council President a letter of acceptance by the government of Cyprus as the host country of UNFICYP’s mandate renewal.

The council also expressed serious concern at the reported encroachment by both sides into the UN-patrolled buffer zone and the increase in unauthorized construction.

Both sides were urged to reduce existing barriers to intercommunal contact and welcomed the continuation of the regular dialogue between them and the UN.

It “deeply regrated” the lack of progress on an effective mechanism for direct military contacts between the sides and relevant parties.

It urged flexibility and engagement by the sides, facilitated by UNFICYP, to develop an acceptable proposal on establishing such a tool and its timely implementation.

Cyprus has been divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion.

Numerous rounds of peace talks under UN auspices failed to yield results; the last was at Crans-Montana, Switzerland, in July 2017.

Set up in 1964, UNFICYP is one of the longest-running UN Peacekeeping missions.

A provisional copy of the resolution S/RES/2618 (2022) can be found here.