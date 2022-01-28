COVID19: Cyprus adds Pfizer’s Paxlovid to coronavirus arsenal

Cyprus has put in an order for Pfizer’s Paxlovid to cover 15,000 patients, following the recommendation for conditional marketing authorisation of the COVID-19 viral drug by the European Medicine Agency.

Paxlovid is the second COVID-19 drug to be recommended by EMA, and according to Pfizer it is 90% effective in preventing coronavirus deaths among patients in vulnerable groups.

According to the latest lab data, the drug retains its effectiveness against the Omicron variant.

In comments to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the acting director of the Pharmaceutical Services, Elena Panayiotopoulou, said that Paxlovid is expected to be available in pharmacies throughout Cyprus in three to four weeks.

She said that Cyprus will be receiving the first quantities of the drug at the same time with the rest of the European Union member states.

Paxlovid will be the second COVID-19 viral drug made available for patients in high-risk groups in Cyprus, following Molnupiravir by Merck & Co., made available earlier this month.

Panayiotopoulou said that so far Molnupiravir has been given to 125 patients in Cyprus with no unwanted side effects being recorded.

Asked when the newest addition to the vaccine arsenal, the Novavax protein vaccine is expected to arrive in Cyprus, the Deputy Director of Pharmaceutical Services said that the first batch is expected at the end of February, as in the rest of Europe.

Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed, Nuvaxovid is expected to prepare the body to defend itself against infection. The vaccine contains microscopic particles of a laboratory version of the protein found on the surface of SARS-CoV-2 (spike protein (S) ).

