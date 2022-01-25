COVID19: Court rules vaccination certificates valid

A Nicosia district court rejected a petition by 64 people to revoke as unconstitutional government rules requiring COVID-19 vaccination certificates to enter indoor and outdoor venues, the Attorney-General’s office said.

In a statement, the court accepted the Attorney-General’s argument that a relevant Health Ministry decree aims to protect the island’s entire population, which is the “state’s highest duty.”

The court added that it is “not reasonable or possible” to put the lives of the whole population at risk because of a small group of citizens that doesn’t wish to abide by the decree.

The judge said the petition doesn’t exclusively concern the protection of the petitioners’ rights but also directly affects the rights of all citizens to prevent delays in tracing COVID-19 cases and close contacts that would result in the “uncontrolled spread” of the virus.

“In the event, the petition is granted, the danger lurks that the disease could go unchecked, resulting in adverse consequences on public health,” the judge said.

The judge said prevailing conditions mandate the recommended measures by international organizations and scientists that advise the government.

According to official statistics, nearly 46,500 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Cyprus between January 4-17, bringing the infection rate to 5,235 per 100,000 people. (source AP)

