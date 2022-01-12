/

More heavy rainfall, colder weather

Prolonged rain and heavy local thunderstorms are expected to affect Cyprus on Wednesday; the Meteorology Department said when issuing a yellow weather alert.

It follows an orange warning for unusually stormy weather in the previous two days as Cyprus has endured an unsettled climate with above-average rainfall and little sunshine.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning valid for stormy weather lasting throughout Wednesday with snow forecast on the Troodos peaks.

“Prolonged rain and isolated thunderstorms mainly on the coast are expected to affect country with total precipitation, likely to exceed 55 millimetres per 24 hours.”

A low-pressure system moving south from Greece is causing the bad weather.

On Wednesday, maximum temperatures will be 16 degrees Celsius inland, 17°C on the coast and 5°C on higher ground.

Isolated showers and cloudy skies are expected to be the main outlook for Thursday and Friday, with maximum temperatures remaining below the seasonal average.

