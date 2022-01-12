/

COVID19: Arrivals can present 24-hour rapid test

From 14 January, people travelling to Cyprus aged 12 and above are no longer required to have a PCR test 48 hours before their departure, as authorities provide travellers with the option to take a 24-hour rapid test.

The authorities have tweaked the testing requirements for arrivals just a week after reducing the validity of PCR test certificates carried by passengers to 48 hours.

From Friday, arrivals in Cyprus over 12 can present either a PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure or a rapid test taken no longer than 24 hours, regardless of their vaccination history.

The Cabinet approved the new measure, a statement by the Transport Ministry said Wednesday.

However, passengers arriving at the airport still need to undergo a PCR test upon arrival, regardless of their vaccination history.

The test cost is €15 at Larnaca airport and €19 at Paphos airport.

On top of getting tested at the airport, all passengers aged 12 and above must undergo a rapid test 72 hours after their arrival.

Those who have received the booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine are exempted from taking a rapid test.

The Transport Ministry also reminded passengers that filling in a Cyprus Flight Pass before their trip remains compulsory.

