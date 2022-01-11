Cyprus 6.1 quake felt throughout island

Cyprus was shaken by a strong tremor early in the morning, that was felt throughout the island and the eastern Mediterranean.

The epicentre of the 6.1 scale quake at 3.08am was 40km west of Polis Chrysochous, shaking buildings and furniture, but no serious damages were reported.

The Euro Mediterranean Seismological Centre said this was followed by a magnitude 3.1 quake 66km north west of Paphos.

 

