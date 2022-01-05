5.3 magnitude quake shakes Cyprus

376 views
1 min read

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Polis Chrysochous was felt on the island on Wednesday morning, the geological survey department said.

No damage or casualties were reported as the epicentre was offshore.

The quake was recorded around 5.21 am and was felt in various areas around the country.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located in the sea, some 160km northwest of Polis Chrysochous at a depth of 80km.

The geological survey department said it is monitoring activity in the region following the quake.

The quake confirmed the current increased seismic activity in this region.

According to the department, smaller tremors ranging from 1.3 to 3.0 on the Richter scale have been recorded in recent weeks off the west and eastern coasts.

Cyprus was rattled at the end of October by a 3.3 magnitude earthquake with a Limassol epicentre.

The island had also felt two big earthquakes hitting the Greek islands in October.

A powerful 6.1 earthquake hitting the Greek island of Karpathos in mid-October was felt in Cyprus, some 350km away.

Just weeks earlier than that, a 6.3 quake in Crete was also palpable.

For more information, visit the official website of the department at www.gsd-seismology.org.cy and http://www.moa.gov.cy/gsd or their Twitter @CY_earthquakes.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus