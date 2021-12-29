Teenager fatally injures father in hunting accident

A 17-year-old who accidentally shot his father in the head in a hunting accident has been arrested by police and taken to be evaluated by a state psychologist.

The family tragedy unfolded on Wednesday when the victim took his teenage son on a hunting excursion near Souni in the Limassol district.

The incident occurred a little after 10 am with police identifying the victim as Antonis Charilaou, aged 45, from Limassol.

In comments to the Cyprus News Agency, Limassol’s deputy police spokesperson Marinos Vassiliou said that the teenager shot his father in the head under conditions being investigated. Charilaou died instantly.

“Two hunting guns were found at the scene. The required investigations are underway to determine the exact cause, although, from initial estimates, it appears that the youth fired the shot accidentally,” Vassiliou told reporters.

Police were alerted by hunters in the area who had heard the shot and the youth cry out. The man’s son was found in a state of shock.

The 17-year-old was taken to a Limassol police station accompanied by his mother.

Police are treating the incident as a hunting accident.

The teen was arrested for causing death by negligence, illegal possession of a hunting gun and ammunition.

