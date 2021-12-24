/

A cold, white Christmas in the mountains

Cyprus is in for a white Christmas as the next few days will feel colder than usual, with the highest mountains seeing more snowfall.

Cold weather prevailing will bring along more snow while allowing it to settle, offering Cypriots the opportunity to have a white Christmas if they head to the mountains.

The Met Office reported that the height of snow was 22 cm at the highest mountains.

On Friday, maximum temperatures will not exceed 14 degrees Celsius inland and 16°C on the coast and the highest mountains at 4°C.

Night-time temperatures will drop to 3°C inland and 6°C on the coast, while the highest peaks are in for their coldest nights at -4°C.

On Friday, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day, the weather will be mostly clear will some cloudy skies.

Temperatures will remain slightly below the average but rise a few degrees to around 17°C.

