DISY leader to run for president in 2023

Averof Neofytou, the President of Democratic Rally (DISY), the ruling party, announced his intention to stand in the 2023 Presidential Elections.

DISY’s Supreme Council meets on March 12, 2022, to elect the party’s candidate for the next presidential election.

“Today, I want to inform you about my intention to be a candidate for President of the Republic.

“That is why I am submitting a proposal to the competent bodies of our party “, Neofytou said in a written statement, accompanied by a video message.

He said DISY is the party that guarantees social, political and economic stability, pointing out that the party’s decision to choose a candidate on March 12 enables the government to proceed unhindered to complete its mandate.

“I want, like you, to live in a country that is prosperous, taking advantage of everyone`s potential, without discrimination and exclusion.

“A Cyprus with a clear horizon for tomorrow.

“Beautiful, free, open to the future, that reflects the dignity of its inhabitants and provides them with every opportunity for a better life.”

He also refers to the need for the digital transition and the technological transformation of the state to serve Cypriots better.

“Above all, we have an obligation to continue to fight for the liberation and reunification of our homeland.

“For 30 years in the central political scene, I bring positive results in our country with patience and moderation.

“I never hide. I never avoided coming forward.

Neofytou is the first candidate from a parliamentary party to announce their intention to run in the Presidential Elections of 2023.

DIKO’s former deputy president George Kolokasides also announced his independent candidacy for president.

Lawyers Achilleas Demetriades and Marios Eliades have also announced their interest in the country’s top position, running as independents.