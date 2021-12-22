Syrian brothers on trial for double murder

245 views
2 mins read

Syrian brothers, aged 33 and 44, will stand trial next year for the murder of two Russian women in a holiday home at Kato Amiantos in the mountainous region of Limassol.

The brothers are accused of murdering the women found buried on the grounds of the country house.

They stand trial before the Criminal Court in Limassol on 11 February 2022.

They will remain in custody at Nicosia’s Central Prisons until the trial.

The 32-year-old Syrian has allegedly confessed to shooting the two women and faces charges of premeditated murder and five counts of theft.

His 44-year-old brother faces conspiracy charges after a crime, interfering in a police investigation and illegally possessing and transporting a firearm.

The victims identified as Mariia Gazibagandova, 33, and Alraeesi Khaiat, 43, were reported missing on 17 November.

Following a police search, they were unearthed on 5 December, after the main suspect showed police where they were buried.

Officers had searched the premises of the holiday home for days before the suspect’s confession.

In total, three suspects were arrested, with all three admitting being at the holiday home, and police had evidence placing them at the crime scene.

A third Syrian man, aged 30, detained in connection with the case, has been released as he turned witness for the prosecution.

He told officers he saw the 44-year-old brother of the confessed killer remove a weapon from a vehicle when he got word that police were on their way to confiscate the car.

There has been speculation the murders are linked to a sex trafficking network.

 

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus