Cyprus Casinos first European operator to get RG Check

Melco, the operator of Cyprus Casinos (C2) and the upcoming integrated resort, City of Dreams Mediterranean, has been accredited with third-party accreditation for Responsible Gaming — RG Check, the first in Europe to receive the endorsement.

The achievement further establishes Melco as the first and only integrated resort operator globally to be recognized by RG Check in all its jurisdictions of operations.

The accreditation has been awarded to all four C2 venues, Limassol, Nicosia, Ayia Napa and Paphos.

“Tied to Melco’s commitment to safeguarding the community’s wellbeing is its effort to promote Responsible Gaming.

“Melco surpasses mandated regulatory requirements in all its jurisdictions of operation and seeks continuous improvement to ensure a fair and safe experience for all guests,” Cyprus Casinos said.

Melco was the first in Macau and the Philippines to attain RG Check certifications.

Melco’s entire global portfolio, including Altira Macau, City of Dreams Macau, Studio City, City of Dreams Manila, and now Cyprus’ C2, are accredited by RG Check, making Melco the only operator to receive RG Check certifications for its entire portfolio in Macau, the Philippines and Cyprus.

Lawrence Ho, Chair & CEO of Melco, said, “Melco is dedicated to being the industry’s leader in the promotion of Responsible Gaming.

“Providing a safe and fair gaming experience for guests continues to be at the core of the Company’s commitment to society.

“The sustainable development and continued implementation of a Responsible Gaming culture are prioritized within every jurisdiction that we operate.”

Shelley White, CEO of Responsible Gambling Council (RGC), said, “RGC is thrilled that Melco has once again demonstrated its commitment to responsible gaming by achieving the RG Check accreditation in Cyprus for each of its four operating Cyprus Casinos properties.

“This is the third jurisdiction where Melco has successfully completed the RG Check Accreditation.

“Throughout this process, Melco has demonstrated its transparency as an operator and has made duty of care a priority in its operations.

“RG Check is an invaluable tool for managing risk and increasing the effectiveness of RG programming.”

RG Check is the world’s most comprehensive and rigorous responsible gaming accreditation program.

It is designed to meet or exceed all existing responsible gaming regulatory requirements and is valid for three years.

Accreditation is reviewed by a prestigious and independent panel of responsible gaming specialists.