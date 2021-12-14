Qatar, Gulf region is foreign policy priority

President Nicos Anastasiades said that boosting relations with Qatar and the Gulf region is Nicosia’s strategic objective and a core foreign policy priority.

He made comments Monday, addressing the inauguration of the new Qatari Embassy in the capital.

Over the past years, the president said that political and economic relations between Cyprus and Qatar have witnessed significant development and continue to grow.

Anastasiades visited Qatar in 2014 on one of his first major foreign trips to the region a year after becoming president.

“The magnitude of the investment in the impressive new premises of the embassy…is a testament of the deepening and widening of our partnership ever since that visit.”

“There is no better proof of the synergies which we can build upon than the participation of Qatar Energy in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone in Block 10 with ExxonMobil that will resume its drilling program.”

He said the recent licensing to the consortium in Block 5 constitutes another very important development and a vote of confidence in Cyprus’ energy strategy.

“I do not doubt that the combination of these developments will positively support our efforts in ensuring that our relations and cooperation, not only in the political and energy field but also economically, will flourish to their full potential.

Cyprus is a devoted proponent of deepening EU-Qatar relations and between the EU – Gulf Cooperation Council, as we see the merits of a more enhanced partnership and the importance of coordinating with Qatar and the Council in addressing common challenges.”

Anastasiades said his government would continue to demonstrate a policy of “clear inclusiveness towards the Turkish Cypriots”.

Qatari Ambassador Αli Yousef Abdulrahman al Μulla conveyed a message from H.H. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of Qatar.

“We look forward to further strengthening the cooperative relations with the friendly Republic of Cyprus, which form a source of strength for both countries as well as a successful investment for the benefit of all of us.”

The street on which the embassy is located has been renamed Qatar Street, and the adjacent park is called Doha Park, “a clear translation of the strong level of relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Cyprus.”

“I hope the new location of the embassy will be a symbol of the cooperation between our countries.”