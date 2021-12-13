COVID19: Free self-test kits for fully jabbed

Cyprus will introduce coronavirus self-testing from 20 December, with the Health Ministry handing out free kits to the fully jabbed.

The Health Ministry announced that fully vaccinated people would be able to pick up a kit of five self-tests from their local pharmacies next Monday.

Authorities were set to launch the self-testing program this week, but plans were put on hold after the emergence of Omicron, the latest variant of the coronavirus.

The ministry said the delay was because they wanted the tests to include the Omicron variant.

Tests will be available at pharmacies contracted with the island’s General Health System on proof of vaccination and ID.

People who have completed their vaccination regime, but are not GHS beneficiaries, will be able to pick up their self-testing kit from points across the island, to be announced in the coming days, said the ministry.

Self-testing is part of measures decided last month, including stricter COVID-19 restrictions, as children over six need to wear a face mask in school and outdoors.

Mask-wearing and carrying a Safe Pass to gain entry to shops and hospitality venues are now mandatory for anyone over six.

 

