President in Spain official visit

President Nicos Anastasiades is in Madrid to meet the country’s monarch and the Prime Minister during his official trip to Spain.

On Thursday, Anastasiades will meet Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the Moncloa Palace.

The two will examine issues on the European agenda, developments on the Cyprus problem, Turkish threats, migration, the pandemic, regional developments.

At 1400 Cyprus time, the President will be received by Felipe VI, the King of Spain, at the Zarzuela Palace.

President Anastasiades and the First lady will attend a lunch, given in their honour by the Spanish royal couple.

President Anastasiades is accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas, government spokesperson Marios Pelecanos and other officials.

On the sidelines of the visit, Christodoulides will hold a working breakfast with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares.

Together with Hadjipantelas, Christodoulides will sign a memorandum of Understanding between Cyprus and Spain.

Minister Christodoulides will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding for political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries and a Memorandum of Understanding to establish official bilateral cooperation between the Spanish Diplomatic School and the newly established Diplomatic Academy of the Cypriot ministry.

The Minister of Health and his Spanish counterpart, Carolina Darias, will sign a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of Health concerning the exchange of knowledge and experiences during COVID.

