COVID19: Booster jab available for over 30s

COVID-19 booster shots are available for people over 30 from Tuesday, provided that six months have elapsed since they were fully vaccinated, with authorities reporting an uptick in vaccination rates.

People over 30 who want the third dose of a COVID-19 jab can visit a walk-in vaccination centre or book their appointment online.

Booster shots are delivered using primarily mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna), with the exemption of people who were initially vaccinated with the single-dose Johnson&Johnson jab.

They can choose between receiving another shot of the Janssen vaccine or from the two mRNA ones.

Those vaccinated with AstraZeneca will also be given a choice between a Pfizer or Moderna shot. No further AZ shots will be made available.

Booster shots are available at walk-in vaccination centres from Monday to Thursday, 8 am-6 pm, smaller centres at Linopetra, Limassol, and the Troodos Hospital in Kyperounda operate until 3 pm on weekdays.

Bookings are also made available via the Health Ministry’s online vaccination portal.

Meanwhile, a Health Ministry official told the Financial Mirror that they are satisfied with the turnout for a booster shot, while more first-timers are coming forward.

Health Ministry communication officer, Konstantinos Athanasiou, said 107,000 people had come forward for a booster shot.

“The number is particularly encouraging if we take into account that just a week ago, the figure stood at 90,000,” said Athanasiou.

He noted that vaccinations have picked up with 8,000 are being carried out daily, 6,000 of them booster jabs.

He said that the vaccination rate for adults who have completed their initial vaccination scheme is 81%.

The vaccination rate for teenagers aged 16 and 17 is 41.7%, while 28.6% of children aged 12 to 15 are fully vaccinated.

Athanasiou said the ministry expects vaccination rates to improve, as a vaccination scheme for children aged five to eleven will be launched in late December.

The overall vaccination rate for the general population, including children, stands at 67.5%.

The age limit for booster shots was lowered to 30, following a government’s decision to gradually administer them to everyone aged 18 and above.

Cyprus is seeking to improve its coronavirus vaccination coverage in light of a new surge in infections.

Daily cases have peaked at 535, the highest since August.

Cyprus has reported 133,274 COVID-19 cases and 594 deaths.

The island’s 14-day cumulative case rate was 473.4 per 100,000 residents during the fortnight between November 9-22