Former First Lady dies age 89

Cyprus’ original First Lady, Mimi Kyprianou, wife of the late President Spyros Kyprianou, died on Monday at 89. She had been hospitalised recently at Nicosia General Hospital.

Mimi was married to the second President of the Republic, Spyros Kyprianou, and was known for her charitable work.

Originally from Greece, she had met the late President in London, where she had been studying English Literature.

Mimi and Spyros Kyprianou had two children, Achilleas and Markos, a former foreign minister and EU commissioner.

She is remembered as the most loved First Lady by the public for her simplicity.

Spyros Kyprianou had publicly stated that he admired how she raised their children, as he was away most of the time.

President Nicos Anastasiades and political parties have sent in their condolences to her family and friends.

President Anastasiades expressed his condolences on Twitter.

“I was saddened to learn of the loss of Mimi Kyprianou, the first First Lady of the Republic of Cyprus. Sincere condolences to the sons of Achilleas and Markos and her relatives,” said the President.

DIKO, the Democratic Party, founded and led by Spyros Kyprianou from 1977 until two years before his death in 2002, issued a statement.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Mimi Kyprianou, wife and life partner of the late Spyros Kyprianou, founder of the Democratic Party and former President of the Republic of Cyprus.

Mimi was born and raised in Veria, Greece and studied English literature in London, where she met Spyros and followed him to Cyprus.

“During the years her husband was active in politics, she had been his companion and supporter.

“As the wife of the President, she left her mark on the institution of the First Lady and was loved by the public,” said DIKO.

Ruling DISY said: “Mimi Kyprianou’s charity work was valuable, as she was active for many years through several organisations.”

DISY’s leadership and members expressed their sincere condolences to the family and relatives of Mimi.