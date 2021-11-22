Huge turnout for Radisson Blu Marathon

181 views
1 min read

Despite heavy rain falling over Larnaca, around 7,500 runners from 72 countries, including ministers and diplomats, participated in Sunday’s 4th Radisson Blu International Marathon.

Annita Demetriou, House Speaker, expressed satisfaction that the marathon was held after last year’s disruption caused by the COVID pandemic.

“I think the participation shows how much the people needed this event.”

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides took part in the event with a 68-person group under the banner “MFA and Friends,” comprising foreign diplomatic missions and staff.

Russia’s Vladislav Shchukin set a new race record in winning the marathon with a time of 2.31:20.

This year’s marathon included Giorgos Bellos, a Greek runner with 95% impaired visibility, who for the first time completed the marathon without an aide running by his side.

Instead, he was wearing a camera that broadcasted the route live to his coach, who guided him along the way.

Describing the experience running on his own as “awesome,” he added that he was free as a young kid.

“I would do it again and again.”

The Radisson Blu Marathon featured seven routes, the marathon, half-marathon, 10.5 km corporate route, 5 km individual route, the McDonald’sΤΜ Teens Race 2.5km and the Fun Race 1 km for adults.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Life & Society