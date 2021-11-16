Brussels prepares classified Varosha report

European Commission services have prepared a classified report on everything that has taken place in opening up fenced-off Varosha since July to confirm accusations by Cyprus of Turkey’s illegal involvement.

The report, seen by CNA, comprises seven pages and is the reason for the delay in drafting an options paper on Varosha by the European External Action Service.

The options paper will include suggestions on how the EU should respond to the situation in Varosha and a detailed account of the current situation, drawing also from the report’s findings.

Diplomatic sources in Brussels say the report notes the continued presence of the Turkish military in the Varosha area, noting the actions taken there to create a new state of affairs.

The document also outlines how Turkey attempts to create a situation beneficial to itself ahead of a possible solution of the Cyprus Problem by establishing its control in decision-making processes in the occupied areas and through demographic changes.

In particular, the report notes the Turkish Cypriot side works under the guidance of the Turkish embassy in the north, while a board is coordinating the planning on Varosha made up of political, military and judicial representatives under the supervision of Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

It is overseen by Turkish vice president Fuat Oktay and Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The report notes there is a long term plan to develop the area where status has been unilaterally changed.

It is also noted that construction and renovation works continue, even if at a slower pace than before.

According to the report, Turkey has adopted a hybrid approach in the occupied areas, combining various tools to exert control on the Turkish Cypriot community’s administration, education, economy, military, society and media.

It is also said that Turkey attempts to use disinformation, demography, the military, and migration to exert pressure and destabilise Nicosia’s policies by creating a division between Cyprus and other EU states. (source CNA)

