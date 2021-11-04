Jewel of the Seas wraps up cruise season 

DP World Limassol bade farewell to Royal Caribbean cruise ship Jewel of the Seas for the last time this year, on 30 October but expect to welcome it back in 2022.
On the occasion of the cruise ship’s last departure from Limassol, from its homeport this year, DP World Limassol’s Interim Operations Manager, Ernesto Osorio, and Terminal Supervisor, Katerina Constantinou, exchanged plaques with the captain of Jewel of the Seas, Anders Bjornar Ingebrigtsen.
The Jewel of the Seas began sailing from Limassol on 10 July and completed a total of 17 seven-night cruises, calling at Piraeus, Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos, Santorini, and back to Limassol.
“Although the cruise ship was required to operate at reduced capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions, it managed to carry about 23,000 passengers, whose spending generated significant economic activity and created various job opportunities,” said DP World statement.
“Throughout the cruise season, DP World Limassol served cruise ship passengers and operating crews safely, adhering to all the local and international cruise protocols, ensuring that all personal protective measures and social distancing measures were strictly followed.”
DP World Limassol CEO Mr Nawaf Abdulla referred to the importance of the cruise sector for the country’s economic recovery.
“Royal Caribbean’s decision to make Limassol its home port this year gave fresh momentum to the country’s cruise sector, which had been going through a challenging year due to the pandemic, while it encouraged more major cruise lines to make Limassol their home port as of 2022.
“We are proud to have gained the trust of a leading cruise operator like Royal Caribbean, in cooperation with their local agent, and we are confident that this is only the beginning of a long-term partnership.
“According to our latest cruise schedule, the company will start cruising from Limassol port in May 2022.
“Cruise operators are gradually starting to recover from the pandemic, but this will take time.”
He believes the industry will return to 2019 levels in late 2023-early 2024.
“Cruise tourism can offset traditional tourism seasonal cycles, as well as create the conditions to diversify our tourism base and attract tourists from non-traditional markets”.
In April 2016, DP World Limassol was awarded a 25-year concession to operate the multi-purpose terminal in Limassol exclusively.