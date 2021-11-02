Cycle Challenge raises over €55,000 

British Bases Police’s third annual Cycle Challenge in co-operation with the Republic of Cyprus on October 29-30 raised more than €55,000 for charity.

The money will be donated to the Cyprus Anticancer Society and children’s charities, One Dream, One Wish and Little Heroes.

The event was supported by First Lady, Mrs Andri Anastasiades and Bases Administrator Major General Rob Thomson, who saw cyclists start day one in Polis Chrysochous in Paphos and finish 80 kilometres later at Aphrodite Hills.

Day two saw two different groups starting in Ayia Napa and Avdimou village respectively and passing through various districts, covering a further 140 kilometres.

The two groups met at Kofinou village and cycled up to Eleftheria Square in Nicosia late afternoon, where Nicosia Municipality organised a closing ceremony.

Both the Cyprus and SBA Police forces pride themselves on the close bonds forged with the local communities, and this latest fund-raising effort was another great example of that.

SBA Police Chief Constable Chris Eyre, who took part in the cycle challenge himself, explained why he was so keen to support the event.

‘’This year, we wanted to involve Cyprus Police and to visit communities in every police division to show our collective commitment to helping children in need.

‘’I am immensely proud of the SBA Police team, who spent six months planning and organising the event and raising the sponsorship from businesses, communities and individuals from across Cyprus.

‘’I am equally grateful for the exceptional support given by Major General Thompson and British Forces Cyprus Cycling Club.

“Their presence, support and leadership throughout the cycle ride made a marked impact in every community we passed through.

‘’Finally, the involvement of Cyprus Police on the day ensured safe passage for the pelotons and a marvellous final reception for the cyclists as we arrived in Nicosia.’’

On behalf of the three Charity Organisations, George Penintaex, from One Dream, One Wish, said: “I would like to express my sincere to both police forces…

‘’Our charity associations help children and adults suffering from different types of cancer no matter their nationality, religion, skin colour, financial and social status.

“Just like love has no boundaries, the same applies for pain. We all live under the same sky.”

The final total is yet to be calculated as donations are still being accepted until the end of November.