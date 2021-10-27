Cyprus wants nat gas in green transition

Energy Minister Natasa Pilides favours natural gas being recognised as a bridge fuel to facilitate its future use by Cyprus during the green transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources.
On Tuesday, the EU Energy Council in Luxembourg discussed measures proposed by the Commission to deal with the increase in natural gas and electricity prices.
During her intervention in the meeting, Pilides argued in favour of natural gas being recognised as a bridge fuel through a complementary delegated act, as it would facilitate its future use by Cyprus during the transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy.
She also expressed her concerns about the unexpected increase in energy prices and the reactions and doubts this has caused among citizens and some governments over the EU’s climate policies.
She said that the lesson to draw from the current situation is that vulnerable customers and small businesses must be protected regardless of policies taken on a European level and the reasons causing the price increases.
Pilides said that natural gas has an important role as a bridge fuel for Cyprus and requested the Commission to issue a supplementary delegated act regarding natural gas potential during the green transition.
The minister also underlined the importance for the Commission to take steps in three areas:
- Speeding up the creation of cross border interconnections to better promote renewable sources of energy, the completion of the internal market, securing of energy provision and the creation of sufficient liquidity in the market
- maintaining the flexibility needed so member states can respond on time and prevent future negative side effects, especially more vulnerable states
- the transition to a green economy through technologies such as electric energy storage
Pilides also presented the measures Cyprus has taken to reduce network charges, which will reduce electricity prices from November through to February by 10%.
She also mentioned measures such as supporting vulnerable customers in replacing old electric appliances, installing photovoltaic cells and upgrading the energy efficiency of their buildings.