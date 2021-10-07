Poland says UN resolutions best for Cyprus

Cyprus can count on Poland’s support when respecting international law and UN resolutions, the country’s President, Andrzej Duda, said on Thursday during an official visit.

After a meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades, at the Presidential Palace, in Nicosia, Duda said UN Security Council resolutions point to “which solution is appropriate for Cyprus.”

“Poland supports this position and is not going to change its mind.”

Speaking through an interpreter, Duda said his country maintains friendly relations with Greece and Turkey.

But he said, “international law must be respected.”

Anastasiades expressed gratitude for Poland’s principled position on the Cyprus issue and for condemning unlawful activities by Turkey in the exclusive economic zone of the Republic and attempts to alter the status of Varosha.

“And this despite the excellent relations Poland retains with Turkey,” the President said.

Speaking about the harassment by the Turkish navy of a research vessel, working for an EU project of common interest, the EastMed pipeline, Anastasiades said this activity is detrimental to the Union’s strategic and financial interests and “undermines once more regional stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

Anastasiades also said the instrumentalization of migration must be condemned, and measures must be taken against countries resorting to similar methods.

The delegations signed Memorandums of Understanding on political consultation issues, cooperation in cybersecurity and cyberspace and a Cooperation Program between the two governments on education, culture, sport and youth for 2021-2025.

The “historic visit” coincides with the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties in the first visit of a Polish President to Cyprus in 16 years.

President Duda extended an invitation to President Anastasiades to visit Poland and said he hoped to see tourism between the two countries grow further in the future.

Duda is expected to pay a visit to UNFICYP and spend time in Paphos before departing.