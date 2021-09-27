Larnaca’s new mall draws in the crowds

Larnaca’s newest retail jewel, the Metropolis Mall, opened its doors on September 16, with tens of thousands of consumers flocking in to get a taste of what the new talk of the town had to offer.

The mall’s first week was a success with stores welcoming more than 16,000 visitors a day on weekdays, Metropolis Mall marketing consultant Marilena Palazi told the Financial Mirror.

Visitor numbers reached a whopping 25,000 a day over the weekend, with Palazi noting that the establishment had to close its doors at certain points, to abide by COVID-19 restrictions.

“The first week was a complete success. The shopkeepers expressed their absolute satisfaction and declare their gratitude for the support of the people”, Palazi said.

With 138 stores covering 40,000 square metres and a total ground area of 70,000 square metres, the Metropolis Mall is officially the island’s largest.

Most of the 138 stores have opened from inauguration day, with the rest opening in the next few days.

Six stores belonging to the SayWear Group, namely Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear, Oysho, Bershka, Zara Home and Triumph opened their doors simultaneously, while the flagship Zara clothing retailer will opening its doors within a few days.

The new Zara will be the franchise operator’s largest store in Cyprus, and will also be launching an innovative concept, simultaneously with another two stores in Europe, offering consumers both an online experience and a physical one.

This includes a special self-checkout area, where customers can scan the products and pay for their purchases themselves.

Palazi said that SayWear’s additions are some of the many announcements to come from the Metropolis Mall.

Stores and brands

The variety of outlets include clothing, accessories, footwear, household items, sports goods, children’s clothes, bakeries, hairdressers, electronic toys and gadgets, restaurants, and cafes.

Brands include Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, La Maison, Intersport, Marks&Spencer, Kiabi, TGI Fridays, McDonald’s, Costa Coffee, Public, Kiko Milano, Swarowski, Intimissimi, and Tommy Hilfiger

Originally estimated to cost €60 mln, construction of the Metropolis Mall totalled €85 mln, with owners Acsion contributing financially to upgrading the surrounding road network.

The mall is behind Larnaca’s military training camp (KEN) and opposite the new GSZ Stadium parking lot.

It’s design is on a single-level and has six different entrances to avoid congestion, providing easy access to people and families with mobility difficulties.

More than 750 new trees have been planted, while walkways and bike paths have been built around the perimeter, offering shoppers a different experience.

The mall also has a covered dining area, benches inside and out, and a playground offering families various entertainment options.

Metropolis Mall has 1,450 parking spaces, two-thirds of which are underground.