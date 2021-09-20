COVID19: Nearly 3,000 get booster jab

Nearly 3,000 people have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Acting Director of Medical and Public Health Services, Olga Kalakouta.

She told CNA the vaccination programme continues without a problem for all groups, and people over 65 will be notified of the procedure for their booster dose.

According to Kalakouta, booster jabs are continuing for residents of care homes and their staff.

Monday is the last day for care homes to request an appointment through the Ministry of Health for booster shots.

Vaccination for the immunosuppressed and immunodeficient started ten days ago.

These include those who have undergone transplants, people with immunodeficiency and HIV/AIDS or on biological agents.

For those over 65, Kalakouta, the ministry, will announce the procedure to follow.

Up until 18 September, 2,921 people were vaccinated with the third dose from the 8,000 scheduled in this phase.

There is a greater interest shown by the younger age group 12-18 for getting vaccinated.

“We are in contact with schools in remote areas to provide help for on-the-spot vaccinations.

“Mobile units are also visiting tertiary education schools to help students take their shots.

“There is a campaign underway to attract the younger ages to get vaccinated and increase awareness.

“We want to protect students to help their school or university year run smoothly,” Kalakouta said.

