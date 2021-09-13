/

President Anastasiades in Bahrain to sign deals

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades is in Bahrain on an official visit to sign an MoU on Financial and Technical Cooperation and a Visa Waiver Agreement.

At Bahrain International Airport, on Sunday, the President was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

President Anastasiades is accompanied by Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, Energy Natasa Pilides, Agriculture and Environment Minister Costas Kadis, Tourism Deputy Minister Savvas Perdios and Government Spokesperson Marios Pelekanos.

“The visit takes place in the framework of a government decision to develop bilateral relations with Arab Gulf countries,” a Presidency statement said.

During the visit, Cyprus’ President will meet the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Khalifa, with whom they will also chair extended talks between the delegations of the two countries.

A Memorandum of Understanding on Financial and Technical Cooperation and a Visa Waiver Agreement for diplomatic, special and official passports will also be signed.

“The government considers the further development of relations with Bahrain as particularly important since it enhances the multilateral approach of its foreign policy.

“Among other things, the President of the Republic will discuss Bahrain’s support of our country in the Islamic Cooperation Organisation and his Climate Change Initiative,” the statement said.

The visit is seen as an opportunity for mutual briefing and exchange of views on recent developments in the broader region.

“The countries population size, as well as their strategic geographical position, create the conditions for a greater exchange of experiences and cooperation in a significant number of fields.”

During his stay in Bahrain, President Anastasiades will visit the country’s Economic Development Council responsible for investments.

