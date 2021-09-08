Greece, Cyprus sign research & innovation pact

Cyprus and Greece have signed a Joint Declaration of Intent for cooperation in a transnational program on research and innovation for digital transformation and sustainable economies.

The Joint Declaration was signed by Greek Deputy Minister for Research and Innovation, Christos Dimas, and Cyprus Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriakos Kokkinos,

The transnational cooperation program prioritises developing smart cities, public health, renewable energy and supporting the EU Green Deal, digital transformation, sustainable agriculture, and agri-food.

Greece and Cyprus will fund the program for research, academic institutions, and businesses in both countries, following the 2+2 model, with the participation in each project of a research/academic institution and business from each country.

A joint open Call for Proposals will be published simultaneously in both countries within the next year.

The bodies responsible for the coordination and implementation of the program will be the Greek General Secretariat for Research and Innovation of the Ministry of Development and Investment and, on the Cypriot side, the Research and Innovation Foundation.

Kokkinos said, “the deepening of cooperation between Greece, Cyprus is the solid foundation on which we can build our common vision: a development model with research, innovation and technological development as its core drivers, bringing maximum benefits to the productive economy of both countries.

“We are laying the foundations for an expanded cooperation, which I am confident will be embraced and fully deployed by the research and business community.”

Dimas said: “The Joint Declaration of Intent forms a wider network of cooperation in research and innovation for the benefit of the economy and society of both countries in critical, cutting-edge areas.”

