Cyprus, Egypt establish Joint Maritime Committee

Cyprus and Egypt have agreed to establish a Joint Maritime Committee after the first Intergovernmental meeting between the two countries in Cairo.

The move was decided by Cypriot Shipping Minister Vassilios Demetriades and his Egyptian counterpart Kamel Al-Wazir.

The Cairo meeting confirmed the excellent relations between the two countries in shipping and reviewed the Bilateral Shipping Agreement, signed in 2006.

They decided to strengthen support by establishing a Joint Maritime Committee, to meet regularly to exchange views and establish cooperation at bilateral, regional and international levels.

The aim is to enhance maritime safety, protect the marine environment, promote the environmental sustainability of shipping, and develop non-discriminatory maritime transport in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The two sides also agreed to address digital maritime safety and passenger connectivity within the Joint Maritime Committee.

The Egyptian Minister of Transport praised the initiative of Cyprus to expand the Mediterranean Memorandum of Cooperation on Port State Control, based in Alexandria, with an invitation to all  Mediterranean EU member states to join the Memorandum.

This initiative is expected to contribute to enhancing maritime safety and the protection of the marine environment in the Mediterranean basin.

The next meeting of the two sides is expected in Cyprus in October on the sidelines of the Maritime Cyprus conference, where the Egyptian Minister is expected to attend.

