Pelendritou wins swimming gold at Paralympics

Record-breaking Cypriot swimmer Karolina Pelendritou was hailed by President Nicos Anastasiades as a “sporting phenomenon” after clinching Gold in the Paralympics Women’s 100m breaststroke SB11 final.

Pelendritou broke the world record with a time of 1:19.78 to win her second medal of the games after gaining a bronze in the women’s 50 m freestyle S11 last week in Tokyo.

J.Ma of China won the silver, and Ukraine’s Y. Berezhna got the bronze.

The Cyprus Sports Organisation congratulated the golden swimmer for “unprecedented success”, proving a sportswoman of international dimension.

Pelendritou, 34, now has a tally of six medals since her first in Athens in 2004.

It is Cyprus’ first gold and second medal at the Games in Japan.

President Anastasiades tweeted Wednesday: “Participation in 4 Olympics, 6 Olympic medals, three Gold, 19 world records.

“Karolina Pelendritou is a sporting phenomenon.

“Congratulations, Karolina!

“You have long since crossed the borders of Cyprus. You are a world athlete.

Pelendritou won her third Paralympic Gold Medal of her career.

“With a strategically conservative qualifying race, Karolina advanced to the final.

“She gave her body and soul by breaking the world record once again and winning the Gold Medal with a time of 1:19:78,” said her home town Limassol Nautical Club.

Since the Athens Paralympics, Pelendritou has climbed the podium six times (3 Golds, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze medals).

 

 

