/

Cypriot swimmer regains Paralympic bronze

334 views
1 min read

Cypriot swimmer, Karolina Pelendritou, won the bronze medal in a re-swim for Women’s 50m freestyle S11 final at the Paralympic Games held in Tokyo, reaching a tally of five medals since her first in Athens.

It is Cyprus’ first medal at the Games in Japan.

She won the bronze medal in the first final held on Friday, which was cancelled following a protest by the Dutch Paralympic athlete Liesette Bruinsma.

In Sunday’s final, Pelendritou clocked a time of 29.79’’, improving her previous record of 29.92’’ during the qualifying heats and clocking 29.80’’ in the cancelled final.

China’s Ma Jia took Gold setting a new world record 29.20’’ followed by fellow-compatriot Li Guizhi with a time of 29.72’’.

The 34-year old Cypriot swimmer will compete in the qualifying of the Women’s S11 100m breaststroke on September 1, aiming to secure a spot in the finals.

Cyprus Sports Organisation, the Cyprus National Paralympic Committee and the Limassol Nautical Club congratulated Pelendritou on her new achievement wishing her good luck for her next event on Wednesday.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus