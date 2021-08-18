/

Ryanair launches three new routes from Paphos

Ryanair has announced three new Cyprus routes to Germany and Poland from Paphos airport for Winter 2021 – perfect for those who missed out on a summer getaway.

The Cyprus Winter 2021 schedule now operates over 90 weekly flights to over 30 destinations, including three new to a host of European hotspots.

Cypriot customers can now book a much-deserved Winter break to one of Ryanair’s new routes with the reassurance of a “zero” change fee should their plans change.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a €19.99 seat sale for travel until March 2022, which must be booked by midnight Wednesday, 18 August on www.Ryanair.com.

Ryanair’s new Paphos Winter 2021 routes:

New Winter 21 Routes
Route Flights Per Week
Cologne 3
Memmingen 2
Wroclaw 3

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: “As Europe’s number one airline, we are thrilled to announce three new Winter routes from Cyprus for those looking to enjoy a European city break this winter to Cologne, Memmingen or Wroclaw.

“Cypriot families or visitors can now book a well-earned winter getaway safe in the knowledge that if their plans change, they can move their travel dates with a zero-change fee up until the end of December 2021.

“To celebrate, we are releasing a seat sale from just €19.99 for travel until March 2022, which will be available to book until midnight 18 August.

“Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

 

 

