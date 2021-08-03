/

Orange alert as Cyprus heatwave peaks

A two-week-long heatwave gripping Cyprus will soar to a scorching 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday in one of the hottest days of the summer so far.

The sizzling temperatures and stifling night-time temperatures are expected to continue through the week until Friday, when a slight drop is forecast.

The Cyprus Met Office has issued an orange alert for extremely high temperatures on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 43°C inland areas, around 39°C on the coast and 34°Celsius over the highest mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, minimum night-time temperatures inland will be 26°C, and on the coast, it is not expected to fall below 24°C and 21°C on higher ground.

The Forestry Department has also issued a red warning for forest fires, urging the public to be particularly careful.

If they become aware of smoke or fire, people are asked to immediately call 1407 (Forests Department) or 112 (Fire Service).

The temperature is not expected to change significantly on Wednesday, while by Friday, it is expected to drop gradually, but it will remain above the average of 37°C.

The public is advised to stay in the shade, drink plenty of fluids and avoid strenuous exercise outdoors.

South-eastern Europe is suffering the impact of sweltering temperatures with wildfires in Greece and Turkey.

 

