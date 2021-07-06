Murder suspect in custody after €100 drug deal gone bad

Limassol district court remanded a 33-year-old man in police custody for eight days on Tuesday suspected of premeditated murder after allegedly running over a father with his car following a row over the price of drugs.

On Monday at Moni in Limassol, the incident occurred when the alleged culprit ran over 58-year-old Christos Siakos, dragged the man for ten metres, and fled the scene after a quarrel at the meetup.

Reportedly, the victim had intervened in a heated argument between his son and the man over a handful of drugs.

Siakos’ 28-year-old son had arranged to meet up with the suspect to buy drugs; his father also went along.

A heated row ensued as the two men argued over the quantity of drugs (crystal meth) and their price.

During the exchange inside the vehicle, the suspect demanded €100 while the son only offered €70 – the argument was over the €30 difference in the price.

There was then a scuffle outside the car between the two before the father tried to calm nerves.

The victim’s son told police, the suspect then got into his car and knocked down his father.

Police said Siakos was dragged by the car for about ten metres; he succumbed to his injuries in hospital later on Monday.

The 33-year-old fled the scene, but police officers found him hiding in a closet.

The suspect denies any involvement in the case, despite his damaged vehicle found abandoned in a field near his home.

He claims he was at Mackenzie beach in Larnaca at the time of the incident.

Police told the district court they found the suspect hiding in a closet in his home in Klavdia, Larnaca, after neighbours reported spotting his car abandoned near the village.

Police told the court a quantity of drugs were found at his home.