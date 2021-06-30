COVID19: New cases at 3-month high of 429

381 views
2 mins read

Cyprus reported 429 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a figure not seen in three months when the daily infections topped 439 on March 30.

The Health Ministry said that there were no deaths attributed to Covid-19, making it the sixteenth day in a row.

The death toll since the pandemic started remained unchanged at 378 with an average age of 77. Of these, 14 were in June.

In its daily Covid bulletin, the ministry said the hospitalisation rate dropped to 54 people being treated for Covid-19 in state hospitals, five less than the day before, while the number of critical cases remained unchanged at 20.

The total number of infections during the past 15 months is now at 75,860.

Based on the 36,239 PCR and antigen rapid test and the 429 new cases of SARS-CoV-2, the benchmark national ‘test positivity’ rate jumped beyond the high-risk threshold of 1.00% to 1.18%, up from 0.84% the day before.

Of the new cases, 61 infections were identified through contact tracing up from 13 on Tuesday, seven passengers arriving at Larnaca and Paphos airports tested positive, while 44 new cases were diagnosed from private labs and hospital tests.

A further 317 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 were diagnosed through the national rapid testing programme, up from 256 the day before.

Nicosia took the lead with 121 cases and a ‘high risk’ test positivity rate of 1.03%. Next was Limassol with 97 new cases, but the highest test positivity rate of 1.46%, up from 0.86% the day before.

Larnaca had 49 new cases (1.09%), 27 in Famagusta district (0.85%) and Paphos with just six and the lowest rate of 0.20%.

All 599 tests of staff and residents at retirement homes were negative, five tested positive among 556 tests at industrial zones, and one soldier serving in the National Guard was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus